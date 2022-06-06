Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS will continue offering free meals to kids during summer meal program

JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced on Monday they will continue serving free meals to children in Louisville this summer.

More than 140 schools and community sites across the city will participate in the summer meal program, serving free breakfast and lunch to kids, the release said.

A typical breakfast may include bagels, accompanied by juice and milk. Meals served for lunch could feature chicken, an apple, biscuits, potato wedges/tater tots and milk.

The food service will be available Monday through Friday.

According to the release, six mobile units will be stopping at 32 pools, parks and other locations with ready-to-eat meals for any child that is 18 years or younger. Meals are not available to adults.

“In some cases, the only hot, nutritious meal a student is getting each day is in their school cafeteria,” Superintendent of JCPS Dr. Marty Pollio said. “That’s why we are committed to providing meals to our youth beyond the end of the school year.”

Over the past two summers, families could pick up meals curbside due to the COVID.

Since the U.S. Congress did not extend the waiver that permits curbside meal service, students will be required to eat their breakfasts and lunches on-site and are not permitted to take them home this year.

A list of the meal sites and times can be found on the JCPS Summer Meals website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

