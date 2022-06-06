Contact Troubleshooters
Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Evansville.

30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. plead guilty to the charges back in April.

Scott Terry, Jr.
Scott Terry, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)

[Previous Story: Evansville man accused of killing pregnant woman pleads not guilty to charges]

Terry is facing several charges including the murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.

[Previous Story: Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester]

Terry’s jury trial is set to begin December 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

