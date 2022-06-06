Jury trial set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in Evansville.
30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. plead guilty to the charges back in April.
Terry is facing several charges including the murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”
He’s accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street.
Terry’s jury trial is set to begin December 5.
