LMPD investigate shooting reported at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a teenager arrived at University Hospital after being shot.

Around 12 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park in the silver parking lot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers did not find a victim there, but were later advised a 17-year-old male was taken by private means to University Hospital. Mitchell said the teen was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

