Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for those involved in a deadly shooting in Shively.

The shooting victim was found around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the victim was in his early 30s and was riding a bicycle.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department’s tip line at 502-930-2SPD (502-930-2773).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.