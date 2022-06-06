Contact Troubleshooters
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a business in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway.(Source: Jeff Ringrose, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for those involved in a deadly shooting in Shively.

The shooting victim was found around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the victim was in his early 30s and was riding a bicycle.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department’s tip line at 502-930-2SPD (502-930-2773).

