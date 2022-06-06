Contact Troubleshooters
Man rescued after driving burning car into Ohio River

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man is being treated after driving his burning car into the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to the boat ramp at Cox Park around 5 a.m. Monday by witnesses who saw the car diver into the river.

Witnesses said the man did get out of the car but was unable to make it to shore. Fire officials said the man was rescued and was taken to a hospital with burns.

The driver is believed to be the only person in the car.

Crews are working to remove the car from the river.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
