Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mt. Washington police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.
Donna Crisp was last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. “possibly in the Marion County area,” according to Bullitt County EMS.
Her vehicle was described as a silver 2015 Honda Civic with a license plate 173YJW.
Officials said Crisp is in need of medical attention and should not be approached. If found, please call 911.
