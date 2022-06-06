Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday

Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.(Bullitt County Emergency Management)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mt. Washington police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Donna Crisp was last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. “possibly in the Marion County area,” according to Bullitt County EMS.

Her vehicle was described as a silver 2015 Honda Civic with a license plate 173YJW.

Officials said Crisp is in need of medical attention and should not be approached. If found, please call 911.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

UofL Hospital To Break Ground On $144 Million Tower Expansion
Ceremony commemorates UofL Hospital’s $144 million tower expansion project
WWII Veterans gather in Louisville for 78th anniversary of D-Day
World War II veterans honored on 78th anniversary of D-Day
JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
JCPS will continue offering free meals to kids during summer meal program
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County