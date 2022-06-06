Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mt. Washington police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Donna Crisp was last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. “possibly in the Marion County area,” according to Bullitt County EMS.

Her vehicle was described as a silver 2015 Honda Civic with a license plate 173YJW.

Officials said Crisp is in need of medical attention and should not be approached. If found, please call 911.

