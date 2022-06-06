Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Lieutenant, wife receive support after fiery crash

According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina...
According to Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler, Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and Christina Bryant were driving on Clermont Road and Jim Beam Way when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.(Southeast Bullitt Fire Department)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant and his wife are both still in the hospital days after a fiery crash. It’s been three days after the crash in Shepherdsville and things are looking better for Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and his wife Christina.

“They would give you the shirt off their back even if they didn’t know you,” says Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler.

The crash happened less than a mile away from the Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department.

Butler was one of the first on the scene after the accident and has visited the couple in the hospital every day since.

“I was there today. They’re doing a whole lot better than I thought they would be at this point. Christina is holding her own and Terrell is doing super good.”

Bryant started his firefighter career in 1989. He was just promoted to Lieutenant at Southeast Fire Station-1.

Butler says Bryant and his wife are the best type of people you want to meet.

“We had an incident stress briefing yesterday and one of the paramedics said that all Terrell would ask was how his wife doing and how is his firefighter doing.”

Fire Stations from all over the area have been showing support to the Bryants.

“The KFA called me. People have called me that I have no clue who they are and are wanting to do something,” Bryant says.

The community is also offering their support. There are several fundraisers for the Bryants set up both in person and on the web, including one by their Jeep Club that they were driving back from at the time of the crash.

There’s a Facebook group called “BryantStrong” that has updates on their progress and the ways people can help, including a GoFundMe. You can find the upcoming events on the Facebook group.

“The community...it’s just overwhelming on who all wants to help.”

Despite their progress, the couple still has a long medical journey ahead of them.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late May, someone sprayed paint four stories high across the Myers Medical Lofts I-65 side...
Multi-million dollar historic renovation vandalized with graffiti in downtown Louisville
Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway
Around 11:45 p.m., an off-duty officer was involved in a crash at Old Henry Road near the Gene...
LMPD: Off-duty officer injured in east Louisville crash
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville

Latest News

Breonna Taylor would have been 29 on June 5, 2022.
Celebration, remembrance held for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 29th birthday
WonderFest returns to Louisville
WonderFest makes weekend return to Louisville
Over two hundred people wearing orange filled the streets for the push to save lives. It was...
Wear Orange Peace Walk fights to end gun violence
Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings