Southeast Bullitt Fire Department Lieutenant, wife receive support after fiery crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southeast Bullitt Fire Department lieutenant and his wife are both still in the hospital days after a fiery crash. It’s been three days after the crash in Shepherdsville and things are looking better for Lieutenant Terrell Bryant and his wife Christina.

“They would give you the shirt off their back even if they didn’t know you,” says Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler.

The crash happened less than a mile away from the Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department.

Butler was one of the first on the scene after the accident and has visited the couple in the hospital every day since.

“I was there today. They’re doing a whole lot better than I thought they would be at this point. Christina is holding her own and Terrell is doing super good.”

Bryant started his firefighter career in 1989. He was just promoted to Lieutenant at Southeast Fire Station-1.

Butler says Bryant and his wife are the best type of people you want to meet.

“We had an incident stress briefing yesterday and one of the paramedics said that all Terrell would ask was how his wife doing and how is his firefighter doing.”

Fire Stations from all over the area have been showing support to the Bryants.

“The KFA called me. People have called me that I have no clue who they are and are wanting to do something,” Bryant says.

The community is also offering their support. There are several fundraisers for the Bryants set up both in person and on the web, including one by their Jeep Club that they were driving back from at the time of the crash.

There’s a Facebook group called “BryantStrong” that has updates on their progress and the ways people can help, including a GoFundMe. You can find the upcoming events on the Facebook group.

“The community...it’s just overwhelming on who all wants to help.”

Despite their progress, the couple still has a long medical journey ahead of them.

