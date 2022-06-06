Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Photo: Kentucky Legislative Research Commission(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is joining the race for governor in Kentucky.

She says she’ll make a “major announcement” Monday evening, but her website says she is running. Maddox has also filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance to raise money to run for Governor in 2023.

So far, there are nine Republicans running, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Auditor Mike Harmon are already running for the GOP nomination.

Democrat Andy Beshear is running for re-election.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville
4-year-old girl recovering after shooting in Fairdale.
4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

WWII Veterans gather in Louisville for 78th anniversary of D-Day
World War II veterans honored on 78th anniversary of D-Day
JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
JCPS will continue offering free meals to kids during summer meal program
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
Heaven Hill breaks ground with $135 million Bardstown distillery expansion project