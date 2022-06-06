State Rep. Savannah Maddox joining Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is joining the race for governor in Kentucky.

She says she’ll make a “major announcement” Monday evening, but her website says she is running. Maddox has also filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance to raise money to run for Governor in 2023.

So far, there are nine Republicans running, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Auditor Mike Harmon are already running for the GOP nomination.

Democrat Andy Beshear is running for re-election.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.