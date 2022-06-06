Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Scattered showers this morning will not last too long but watch for localized downpours.

We will then enter the t-storm zone after lunch for areas roughly along and north of I-64 for some strong t-storms for a few hours this afternoon.

We will see that coverage increase greatly near and after sunset. The severe wind threat will transfer more into a heavy rain threat until we get into the overnight hours. Use caution if you have any travel plans.

This system kicks off a busy week for us with several low pressures that will zip on by the area.

The video update has much more on this setup...

