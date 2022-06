LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - That the missing 75-year-old woman from Mt. Washington who was last seen Sunday has been found.

Donna Crisp was last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. “possibly in the Marion County area,” according to Bullitt County EMS.

Mt. Washington police confirmed on Tuesday that she was found.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.