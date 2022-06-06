Violent weekend: 7 shot in Louisville, 1 killed in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven people were shot in Louisville over the weekend, including a 4-year-old girl, and a man was murdered in Shively.

Every victim in Louisville is expected to survive, bringing the number of non-fatal shootings to 170 this year.

It began Saturday around 4 p.m. on Fegenbush Lane where a 17-year-old was shot. He took himself to the hospital and will live, according to LMPD. Police are looking for a suspect(s).

At 6:00 p.m., a 4-year-old girl was shot on National Turnpike. Police said she suffered injuries from an “accidental discharge” due to an unsecured gun. The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and will survive her injuries, according to LMPD. At this time, no one has been charged in the incident.

At 6:45 p.m., another shooting took place on Bohannon Ave. Police found a man with a gunshot wound, but he will survive. Officers are looking for a suspect(s).

Fifteen minutes later, a man was shot on Caravan Way. Police have no suspects.

The violence bled into Sunday. Around 1 a.m., a 16-year-old girl heard gunshots from her home near Hersfield Road, just past Anchorage. She told WAVE News she initially thought they were fireworks, but quickly realized she was wrong when she saw police.

“I just watch [the television show] Criminal Minds, so that’s why I’m not scared of it, but none of that stuff happens around here,” she said. It’s pretty quiet.”

LMPD said a man was shot in the leg, and all parties had been accounted for. Officers did not mention if any charges would be filed but said the man is expected to survive.

A man shot in Shively Sunday around 9:50 p.m. wasn’t as lucky.

Shively police said a man on a bike was shot and killed in a liquor store parking lot on Dixie Highway. Some people who live across the street heard the gunfire.

“We came outside,” Phillip Profumo, a neighbor said. “We walked literally right outside, and we saw a body lying on the ground with blood all around it.”

Police are searching for a suspect(s). Until then, Profumo wants the violence to end.

“It’s sad to say I’m used to it now,” Profumo said. “Not this close (to my home), but I’m used to it. Shively this year has gotten pretty bad with the shootings, and there’s all kinds of crime happening, and I hope we can get our acts together and try to make it work a whole lot better.”

Two more shootings happened in Louisville Sunday, including one at 3 a.m. around 24th St. at W. Main St. and another at 7 p.m. on W. Hill St. LMPD is searching for suspects involved in both shootings.

If you have information about any of LMPD’s shootings, call the department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

To provide information about the homicide case in Shively, call the police department at (502) 448-6181, or call the tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

