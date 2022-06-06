World War II veterans honored on 78th anniversary of D-Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On June 6, 1944, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in the largest seaborne invasion in history.

A dozen different World War II veterans were able to meet at Bowman Field on Monday and were honored for their service.

Although not a day of celebration at the time, the invasion of Northwestern France in 1944 was perhaps the biggest stepping stone to an Allied WWII victory.

On Monday, however, it was a celebration; one for the men and women who fought for freedom nearly eight decades ago. With songs of the era and a jeep convoy courtesy of the KILROY military vehicle club, the veterans were the center of attention.

For Navy Veteran Jack Mooney, the jeep ride he took part in Monday brought back so many memories of a time he never wants to experience again, but said he’d do it all again tomorrow if he had to.

Mooney said that now, he’s the namesake for his great-grandson, Jack.

It’s for future generations like his great grandson’s that Mooney said he’s happy to have fought.

“My thought is, I hope he doesn’t have to go through anything like that, like it was then,” Mooney said.

Mooney said he’s grateful for the love and support, but said he did what 16 million other Americans did as well.

