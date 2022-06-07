4 arrested in Jennings Co. after drugs were found in presence of 2-year-old

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAVE) - Deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana arrested four people after leaving drugs and other controlled substances within reach of a two-year-old child.

On Sunday, deputies went to a home in County Squire Lakes to do a Welfare Check on a two-year-old, according to a post from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics were found in plain view, which led one of the deputies to apply for a search warrant.

Once the warrant was issued, deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and several other controlled substances within the home, the post said.

Deputies arrested Donovan Creech, 30, and Lisa Creech, 52, charging them with neglect of a dependent child, and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Lisa Creech was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathon Moore, 34, and Thomas Smallwood, 21, were also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and controlled substances.

All four people are currently being held in the Jennings County Jail each on a $3,155 bond.

The child was removed from the home and placed under the care of a family member, the Indiana Department of Child Services confirmed.

