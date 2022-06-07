Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.(Brucy/Pixabay via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old drowned and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in pools in the Las Vegas area over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a swimming pool in the northeast valley Saturday afternoon where they found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 6-year-old boy’s death is the first drowning death of a child this year.

The day prior, officers responded to a report of another child drowning in a swimming pool. Officers arrived and found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive, and she was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, police said.

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable by following the three “P”s of pool safety:

  • Patrol – Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times.
  • Protect – Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order.
  • Prepare – Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison...
US woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion
Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old