Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions

A driver crashed into a New Albany home early Monday morning, and neighbors told WAVE News this...
A driver crashed into a New Albany home early Monday morning, and neighbors told WAVE News this isn't the first time it's happened.(Crystal Lewis)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crystal Lewis has lived on Charlestown Road for three years and has watched countless cars crash into her neighbors’ homes.

Early Monday morning, it happened to hers, and she has been begging the New Albany city council to come up with solutions since.

New Albany police told WAVE News around 3:50 a.m. Monday, a black SUV slammed into Lewis’ home on Charlestown Rd. Chief Todd Bailey said the driver was likely not paying attention and speeding 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

The driver received a citation for not having proof of insurance and was allowed to leave the scene without a blood alcohol test. According to police, he did not show any signs of impairment.

Meanwhile, Lewis was left to pick up the pieces of her home and assess the damage. She said she has already spent $50,000 on repairs because similar incidents have happened before. Now she worries her home has damage to its foundation.

“People are constantly coming up in the yard,” Lewis said. “They’re taking out vehicles, they’re taking out trash cans, that curve is just not safe. The city knows about it, the city has known about it, the city needs to do something about it.”

On Monday, Lewis pleaded to the New Albany city council to fix the problem. Solutions including putting up a guardrail along the road’s curve were discussed, however, no changes were immediately made.

In February, councilman Josh Turner told WAVE News he wrote a resolution that would require the city’s board of works to come up with a traffic plan for the area within six months.

His proposal failed six to three.

Lewis said the only effective solution is to change Charlestown Rd. back to a one-way street like it was in the early 2000′s. At this point, she is losing hope that anything will change and said she’s worried about her children’s safety inside the home.

“I can’t keep doing this,” Lewis said. “I’ve sat in meetings, I’ve cried in meetings, I’ve pleaded in meetings. I don’t know what else I can do to make this better.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
The Mini Deeper Learning Symposium will feature Dr. John Spencer and workshops on new and...
JCPS teachers, educators participate in learning symposium
UofL Hospital To Break Ground On $144 Million Tower Expansion
Ceremony commemorates UofL Hospital’s $144 million tower expansion project