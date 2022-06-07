Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crystal Lewis has lived on Charlestown Road for three years and has watched countless cars crash into her neighbors’ homes.

Early Monday morning, it happened to hers, and she has been begging the New Albany city council to come up with solutions since.

New Albany police told WAVE News around 3:50 a.m. Monday, a black SUV slammed into Lewis’ home on Charlestown Rd. Chief Todd Bailey said the driver was likely not paying attention and speeding 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

The driver received a citation for not having proof of insurance and was allowed to leave the scene without a blood alcohol test. According to police, he did not show any signs of impairment.

Meanwhile, Lewis was left to pick up the pieces of her home and assess the damage. She said she has already spent $50,000 on repairs because similar incidents have happened before. Now she worries her home has damage to its foundation.

“People are constantly coming up in the yard,” Lewis said. “They’re taking out vehicles, they’re taking out trash cans, that curve is just not safe. The city knows about it, the city has known about it, the city needs to do something about it.”

On Monday, Lewis pleaded to the New Albany city council to fix the problem. Solutions including putting up a guardrail along the road’s curve were discussed, however, no changes were immediately made.

In February, councilman Josh Turner told WAVE News he wrote a resolution that would require the city’s board of works to come up with a traffic plan for the area within six months.

His proposal failed six to three.

Lewis said the only effective solution is to change Charlestown Rd. back to a one-way street like it was in the early 2000′s. At this point, she is losing hope that anything will change and said she’s worried about her children’s safety inside the home.

“I can’t keep doing this,” Lewis said. “I’ve sat in meetings, I’ve cried in meetings, I’ve pleaded in meetings. I don’t know what else I can do to make this better.”

