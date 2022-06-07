Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

Cards NCAA Super Regional schedule is set

Dan McDonnell speaks at 2019 Media Day
Dan McDonnell speaks at 2019 Media Day
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The schedule for UofL’s (42-19-1) NCAA Baseball Super Regional at #5 Texas A&M (40-18) was announced on Tuesday.

Game one is Friday night at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPNU .

Game two is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and is on ESPN2.

Game three is Sunday, with the time and network to be determined.

The best-of-three series winner will earn a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. It runs June 16-27.

This will be the ninth appearance in an NCAA Super Regional for UofL. The Cards have advanced to the College World Series five times.

