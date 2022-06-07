Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: ALERT DAY Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Wednesday (6/8/2022)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Areas of fog possible overnight
  • Stronger storms possible late Wednesday
  • 90s show up next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog possible. Temperatures will stay mild falling into the 60s for lows.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms will fire up from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET ahead of a low pressure system moving through Indiana. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

Storms will depart Wednesday night as the cold front and low pressure system exit to our east. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday is easily the pick of the week as it’ll be our only totally dry day. Partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s and 80s will make for a pleasant afternoon.

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms look possible Friday before drier air arrives over the weekend. The long range continues to show building heat with a stretch of 90 degree days next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

