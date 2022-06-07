Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More rounds of rain through the week

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Storms could become briefly severe this & Wed afternoons. Damaging winds/hail possible
  • FLASH FLOODING: Additional thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding risk
  • THIS WEEKEND: Additional systems are expected Fri PM and Sun PM. We’ll keep an eye on them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as highs climb into the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Any thunderstorm that forms could become briefly strong/severe.

After dealing with a few thunderstorms for the evening, the rest of the night features clouds overhead before lows fall into the 60s.

Another batch of showers and thunderstorms rolls through the area on Wednesday. Tomorrow’s afternoon thunderstorms could become strong/severe. Highs climb back into the low to mid-80s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms still possible before midnight. Clouds begin to clear into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is still looking mainly dry and comfortable before another system drops in with more rain/thunder Friday PM/night.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

