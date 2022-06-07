FORECAST: More rounds of rain through the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: Storms could become briefly severe this & Wed afternoons. Damaging winds/hail possible

FLASH FLOODING: Additional thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding risk

THIS WEEKEND: Additional systems are expected Fri PM and Sun PM. We’ll keep an eye on them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as highs climb into the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Any thunderstorm that forms could become briefly strong/severe.

After dealing with a few thunderstorms for the evening, the rest of the night features clouds overhead before lows fall into the 60s.

Another batch of showers and thunderstorms rolls through the area on Wednesday. Tomorrow’s afternoon thunderstorms could become strong/severe. Highs climb back into the low to mid-80s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms still possible before midnight. Clouds begin to clear into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is still looking mainly dry and comfortable before another system drops in with more rain/thunder Friday PM/night.

