FORECAST: More thunderstorms to dodge later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: Some storms could turn briefly severe this afternoon & Wed PM. Damaging winds/hail possible

FLASH FLOODING: Use caution as additional thunderstorms will lead to localized flash flooding risks

THIS WEEKEND: Timing is everything. A system is expected Fri PM and Sun PM. We’ll watch it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Muggy this morning with a few patchy areas of fog possible. We’ll heat things up through lunch with a few thunderstorms firing up later this afternoon. While coverage will be more sparse compared to Monday, any thunderstorm that develops can become briefly severe.

Evening thunderstorms are possible which will quickly fade off the radar by midnight; muggy night otherwise.

Another push of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday afternoon with perhaps another round of strong/severe thunderstorms possible. We will watch this setup carefully. Thunderstorms come to an end overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Thursday is still looking to be our main “dry” day ahead with another system expected to drop in with more rain/thunder Friday PM/night. It may be tough to shake this pattern even into early next week.

