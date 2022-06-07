Four Roses Bourbon to invest millions for new warehouses in Bullitt County

COXS CREEK, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Roses Bourbon announced on Tuesday it will be investing in the creation of new warehouses in Bullitt County that will increase storage and create job opportunities.

Gov. Andy Beshear was part of Tuesday’s announcement, mentioning the increased growth in bourbon and spirits in the commonwealth.

“Bourbon is a signature industry in the commonwealth that is creating quality jobs across the state,” Beshear said in a release. “I am thrilled to see Four Roses contribute to that success and look forward to seeing this project come together over the next couple of years.”

Four Roses said the project would lead to the creation of 17 new warehouses, increasing bottle storage by more than 700,000 square feet. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

“We’re excited about the growth of Four Roses and to have the capacity to bring our Bourbon to more whiskey-lovers around the country, but we’re even more excited about the growth of Kentucky’s bourbon industry,” Ryan Ashley, chief operating officer for Four Roses Bourbon said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming new members to the Four Roses team with this expansion who will help us continue to show that the best bourbons in the world come out of this state.”

Currently, Four Roses said they employ 137 people in Kentucky, including 20 at an existing warehouse in Coxs Creek.

