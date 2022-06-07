JCPS students get hands-on tech training in ‘All That TECH Conference’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit is partnering with Jefferson County Public School giving students an opportunity to learn all things technology-related.

The “All That TECH Conference” started Monday at the Roots 101 African American Museum.

The conference was created by TECH-Nique, a nonprofit focused on providing community-based opportunities for underrepresented youth in the field of technology, according to a release.

Students taking part in the four-day conference will have a chance to learn about web design, coding, artificial intelligence and more.

“There aren’t that many places to go where everyone looks like you or acts like you,” Madison Thompson, a Ballard High School student said. “This is a good place for minorities to come together, make new friends and do things that you all have in common.”

This year’s theme was “I AM,” with students exploring all of the things they are while learning about technology and speaking with professionals in the tech field.

TECH-nique is also offering a six-week technology summer internship program for 16 to 21-year-olds running from June 20 to July 28. For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.