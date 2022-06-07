Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS teachers, educators participate in learning symposium

The Mini Deeper Learning Symposium will feature Dr. John Spencer and workshops on new and...
The Mini Deeper Learning Symposium will feature Dr. John Spencer and workshops on new and creative ways to engage students in learning.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School teachers returned to class on Tuesday at Valley High School for a learning workshop of their own.

The Mini Deeper Learning Symposium was held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured guests like Dr. John Spencer, who spoke at the event. Spencer is a former middle school teacher, current college professor and author.

He said he is “on a quest to transform schools into bastions of creativity and wonder.”

The workshop focused on developing new and creative ways to engage students in learning, the release said.

Over 250 JCPS educators registered for the symposium.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
Jeffersonville Township Public Library breaks ground on pocket park
‘Pocket park’ to open in downtown Jeffersonville
More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the workweek.
FORECAST: More rounds of rain through the week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, June 7th, 2022