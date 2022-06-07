JCPS teachers, educators participate in learning symposium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School teachers returned to class on Tuesday at Valley High School for a learning workshop of their own.

The Mini Deeper Learning Symposium was held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured guests like Dr. John Spencer, who spoke at the event. Spencer is a former middle school teacher, current college professor and author.

He said he is “on a quest to transform schools into bastions of creativity and wonder.”

The workshop focused on developing new and creative ways to engage students in learning, the release said.

Over 250 JCPS educators registered for the symposium.

