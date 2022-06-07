Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is third choice in morning line in Belmont Stakes

(WAVE) - A field of eight was entered and drawn for the Belmont Stakes on Tuesday.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third choice in the morning line at 7-2. He has not raced since winning at Churchill Downs on May 7.

The favorite is We the People. The Peter Pan Stakes winner drew post #1 and is 2-1 in the morning line. He was seventh in the Arkansas Derby in his second to last start.

Kentucky Derby fifth place finisher Mo Donegal is the second choice at 5-2 and will break from post six.

Preakness Stakes third place finisher Creative Minister is the fourth choice 6-1 and drew post five for trainer Ken McPeek.

Todd Pletcher trains Mo Donegal and the filly Nest, the fifth choice at 8-1. She was second to Secret Oath last time out in the Kentucky Oaks.

Rounding out the field are Derby sixth place finisher Barber Road, 10-1 out of post eight.

Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider are both 20-1. Skippylongstocking was fifth in the Preakness. Golden Glider was second in the Peter Pan.

Here is the field from the rail out:

1. We the People 2-1

2. Skippylongstocking 20-1

3. Nest 8-1

4. Rich Strike 7-2

5. Creative Minister 6-1

6. Mo Donegal 5-2

7. Golden Glider 20-1

8. Barber Road 10-1

Post time is 6:44 p.m. on Saturday with coverage on NBC from 5-7 p.m.

