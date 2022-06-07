KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night.

Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.

Early investigation revealed a 19-year-old woman driving a 2006 Saturn VUE was heading north on 65 when she lost control of the car while it was raining.

The VUE spun until it came to a stop facing south in the northbound lanes, the release said.

A 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by 56-year-old Gerald Bell of Bruceton, hit the VUE head-on.

Bell and his 25-year-old passenger were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. Bell later died at the hospital.

The 19-year-old was not injured in the crash.

