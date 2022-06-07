Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night.

Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.

Early investigation revealed a 19-year-old woman driving a 2006 Saturn VUE was heading north on 65 when she lost control of the car while it was raining.

The VUE spun until it came to a stop facing south in the northbound lanes, the release said.

A 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by 56-year-old Gerald Bell of Bruceton, hit the VUE head-on.

Bell and his 25-year-old passenger were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. Bell later died at the hospital.

The 19-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
A driver crashed into a New Albany home early Monday morning, and neighbors told WAVE News this...
Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the...
UofL students partner with Kentucky School for the Blind unearthing historic artifacts