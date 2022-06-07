Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project.

The water company said the discovery was determined to be an ancient check valve dating all the way back to the 1870s.

A check valve is buried underground and prevents backflow, allowing water to flow one way without flowing in an opposite direction.

Louisville Water said the found check valve is made of cast-iron and weighs around 15,000 pounds. The valve is seven feet tall and seven feet wide.

According to a release, one of Louisville Water’s site inspectors, Tony Gathof, found the valve during a routine pipe inspection in late 2021.

The valve was removed in early May to make way for a new water main, which Louisville Water said will provide additional lines and more flexibility to move and reroute water to customers.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.