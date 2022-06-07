Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident

(Evgen_Prozhyrko | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed overnight in a workplace accident in Hardin County.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility located at 750 N. Black Brand Road.

Elizabethtown police say the victim, Lance Winemiller, 24, of Elizabethtown, died after he was accidentally struck by a forklift.

Winemiller died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
Officials searching for missing Mt. Washington woman last seen Sunday
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
Man rescued after driving burning car into Ohio River
Man rescued after driving burning car into Ohio River
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

UofL Hospital To Break Ground On $144 Million Tower Expansion
Ceremony commemorates UofL Hospital’s $144 million tower expansion project
WWII Veterans gather in Louisville for 78th anniversary of D-Day
World War II veterans honored on 78th anniversary of D-Day
JCPS Continues Summer Meals for Kids offering free breakfast and lunch.
JCPS will continue offering free meals to kids during summer meal program
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County