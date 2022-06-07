Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed overnight in a workplace accident in Hardin County.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility located at 750 N. Black Brand Road.

Elizabethtown police say the victim, Lance Winemiller, 24, of Elizabethtown, died after he was accidentally struck by a forklift.

Winemiller died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.