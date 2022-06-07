Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after he fell around 30 feet into a quarry in southern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Around 9:19 a.m., the Jeffersonville Fire Department received a call that an individual fell over a rock wall at Hanson Aggregates Cooper Lane Quarry on Sellersburg Road, Deputy Chief Michael McCutchen said.

Once there, it took around an hour and 20 minutes for crews to rescue the man, who somehow fell over a rock wall and 30 feet onto a ledge.

McCutchen said responders used a rope rescue to save him. He said the man that fell was alert and conscious the entire rescue.

“It’s a low-angle rescue,” McCutchen said. “We connected to the vehicles to run the ropes over the edge. Our guys, they do specialized training in this area and were able to perform the task that needed to be taken care of.”

New Chapel EMS took the man to University Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be minor injuries.

McCuthen said the man is a contractor and was doing work in the area when he fell.

