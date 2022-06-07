Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed in Shively parking lot identified by officials

A man found dead in a parking lot following a shooting on Sunday night has been identified.
A man found dead in a parking lot following a shooting on Sunday night has been identified.(Source: Jeff Ringrose, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man found dead in a parking lot following a shooting on Sunday night has been identified.

Jordin Barnes, 29, died after being shot near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Shively police officers were called to the area around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night on reports of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found Barnes at the location who was on a bicycle and had been shot.

No arrests have been made in the case. Investigation is ongoing by Shively Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or the department’s tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

