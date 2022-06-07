Contact Troubleshooters
‘Pocket park’ to open in downtown Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Township Public Library breaks ground on pocket park
Jeffersonville Township Public Library breaks ground on pocket park
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Township Public Library broke round on a new park Tuesday that will welcome all visitors.

The ‘pocket park’ as they’re calling it, will be built along Court Street, in front of the library. While small, it will be packed with amenities.

The railroad-themed park will feature wooden train cars, brick pavers with names of donors, musical equipment and a performance area.

The park was made possible by a grant by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and additional funding by the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation.

Because it will be wheelchair accessible and highly visible, the park sticks to the library’s goal of providing resources, programs and spaces for people all ages despite physical or intellectual differences.

“That’s what we’re really all about,” said David Seckman, the library director, “be accessible... break down barriers as much as possible. [I’m] really overjoyed. It’s going to be fun.”

Seckman said the park should open by September.

