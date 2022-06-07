Contact Troubleshooters
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July

The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back in 2016.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - RiverLink will be increasing rates for the three toll bridges crossing Kentucky and Indiana by more than eight percent starting July 1.

The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back in 2016.

According to RiverLink, rates will range from $2.40 for passenger vehicles all the way to $14.38 for commercial semi-trucks.

The company collects tolls on the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, the I-65 Kennedy Bridge, and the Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Ky. and Utica, Ind.

(Story continues below)

According to RiverLink, rates will range from $2.40 for passenger vehicles all the way to $14.38 for commercial semi-trucks.(RiverLink)

RiverLink said annually, toll rates typically increase around 2.5% unless the rate of inflation is higher. For the 2022-2023 increase, the April 2022 Consumer Price Index was used to calculate the increase to 8.3%.

The company also said an adjustment of 0.1% was included that should have been reflected in last year’s increase, claiming the 2021-2022 adjustment used the 2.5% increase instead of the March 2021 CPI of 2.6%.

Tolls are used to meet the financials obligations of the Ohio River Bridges Project and to also pay for operation and maintenance of the three bridges, Riverlink said in a release.

Back in March, Louisville Metro Council’s Public Works Committee passed a resolution to direct federal infrastructure funding to the Ohio River Bridges Project and end tolling. The resolution moved forward to a future Metro Council agenda.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

