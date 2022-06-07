StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/7

Still doing with a setup that can feature strong t-storms in the afternoon hours but there are some differences in the “triggers” for such storms.

The round later today/tonight looks limited to what a cold front will do once it moves CLOSER to KY toward sunset. It could spark a strong storm here and there.

Then there is Wednesday. A day that could feature a round of rain early that would/could impact the PM strong storm threat. So that is a conditional threat as well. So that is leading to a low-confidence setup with the severe side of things. Just stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.