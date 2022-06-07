Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Fawns are typically born in May and June in Kentucky.
Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight