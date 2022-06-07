Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UofL students partner with Kentucky School for the Blind unearthing historic artifacts

University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the...
University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the Blind so they can both learn something from history and one another.(WAVE News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the Blind so they can both learn something from history and one another.

The Kentucky School for the Blind has been around since the 1800s. Back then, the school operated a segregated schoolhouse for Black students. It desegregated in the 1950s, and that facility was demolished.

In May, students with the Kentucky School for the Blind teamed up with students and researchers from the University of Louisville to take part in an archaeological dig at the site of the former segregated school on the Louisville campus.

UofL students have been teaching the younger students archaeological field methods, like screening and excavating, to uncover the historic schoolhouse.

On Tuesday, the UofL team showed KSB students how to wash and prepare the artifacts properly for analysis and evaluation in UofL’s lab.

“There is a lot of texture and things the students can learn from,” Sondra Miller from the Kentucky School for the Blind said. “You can see them exploring and navigating and even the simple skill of using a toothbrush.”

In addition to learning about archaeology and time lines, the students are also learning extra social skills and navigating new places.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
A driver crashed into a New Albany home early Monday morning, and neighbors told WAVE News this...
Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man