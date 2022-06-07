Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns

Fawns are typically born in May and June in Kentucky.
Fawns are typically born in May and June in Kentucky.(Kent Taylor)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deer in Kentucky give birth during May and June, meaning fawns can be seen running around or lying in the grass.

Brigette Brouillard, founder of Second Chances Wildlife Center, said her phone rings every ten minutes with people asking about “abandoned” fawns.

“Out of about 100 calls about fawns, only two or three need rescuing,” she said.

Brouillard said most fawns aren’t actually abandoned. Baby deer only spend about five to 10 minutes a day with their mothers.

She said the big mistakes people make are taking the animals inside and trying to feed them.

Cow’s milk can cause serious illness to fawns, Brouillard said.

“Wild animals cannot absorb the good nutrients in the calcium from there, and it often will give them diarrhea and dehydrate them even more,” she explained.

Brouillard said people should keep an eye on them, but from a distance.

“If someone sees visible injuries on a fawn, it obviously needs help,” she said. “If they see a lot of flies laying eggs on the fawn, there is probably an injury that indicates that it’s probably not a healthy fawn.”

If people see a baby animal that seems abandoned, follow Second Chance Wildlife Center’s guidelines to determine if the animal needs help.

People can get a safe experience with animals at the baby shower fundraiser on Sunday, June 12. Click or tap here for more details.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

Louisville Water crews said they ran into a historic roadblock while working on the Frankfort...
Louisville Water discovers historic plumbing fixture more than 100 years old
A driver crashed into a New Albany home early Monday morning, and neighbors told WAVE News this...
Car crashes into Charlestown Rd. home, neighbors push city for traffic solutions
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the...
UofL students partner with Kentucky School for the Blind unearthing historic artifacts