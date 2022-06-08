Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

As Americans face sticker shock, the U.S. Treasury secretary is calling on lawmakers to take...
Yellen says 'unacceptable' inflation is a global issue
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says
The school district put the teacher on administrative leave shortly after the incident and let...
VIDEO: Teacher accused of throwing hockey stick, hitting boy in mouth
Teachers will receive a 4% raise.
JCPS board votes for 4% teacher raises; union vote last step in approval