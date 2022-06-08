Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Today (6/8/2022)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Main risk between 2 PM to 10 PM; Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain are the main threats
  • FLASH FLOODING: Additional thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding risk
  • THIS WEEKEND: Additional rain is expected Friday with a mainly dry setup for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the region this afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong/severe, with damaging winds and hail as a threat. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s ahead of today’s storms.

Thunderstorms move out of the region tonight as a cold front finally sweeps through. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

After a cloudy start to the day, clouds clear for tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see low humidity on highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see a few clouds tomorrow night as temperatures return to the 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be a cloudy and cool day with several rounds of rain in the forecast. The clouds and rain look to limit highs to the 60s and low 70s. Dry and warmer weather returns for the weekend.

