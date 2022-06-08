ALERT DAY FORECAST: Tracking strong thunderstorms later today

ALERT DAYS

Today (6/8/2022)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: First chance will be mid-afternoon with a few strong cells; the main risk is between 6 PM and 9 PM

FLASH FLOODING: Additional thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding risk

THIS WEEKEND: Additional systems are expected Friday PM with a mainly dry setup for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms will fire up from 3 PM-10 PM ET ahead of a low pressure system moving through Indiana. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

Storms will depart tonight as the cold front and low pressure system exit to our east. Lows tonight into Thursday morning will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday is easily the pick of the week as it’ll be our only totally dry day. Partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s and 80s will make for a pleasant afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

