Buechel Fire and EMS to merge into Fern Creek in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting in July, Buechel Fire and EMS will be merging into Fern Creek Fire and EMS.

According to an announcement on the Fern Creek Fire Department Facebook page, the two districts have been working together for the last year to merge their services together.

The fire department said the merger, scheduled for July 1, will allow the Fern Creek, Buechel and Camp Taylor neighborhoods to be provided with better service.

The following locations will serve as the newly merged Fern Creek Fire and EMS headquarters and stations:

Headquarters: 6200 Bardstown Rd

Station 2: 9409 Old Bardstown Rd

Station 3: 7700 Routt Rd

Station 4: 7200 Billtown Rd

Station 5: 4101 Bardstown Rd

Station 6: 4649 Poplar Level Rd

“We will continue to release more information this month about the exciting times in central Jefferson County,” Fern Creek Fire Department said in its post.

