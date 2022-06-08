Clarksville’s new K-9 officer assists with drug bust ‘fresh out of training’

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new member of the Clarksville Police Department helped to assist with a big drug bust months after joining the force.

K-9 Officer Dozer was welcomed into Clarksville Police back in April. Dozer, a one-and-a-half year old German Shorthaired Pointer, serves as a community relations dog as well as assisting with tracking and narcotics investigations, police said.

On Tuesday, Clarksville Police showed a picture of Dozer along with narcotics confiscated with his assistance.

Clarksville PD said in the post Dozer “is off to a successful start, fresh out of training.”

The police department also announced on Tuesday that Dozer’s purchase, training and equipment fees have been completely paid for by community donations and sponsors.

This includes a donation of $2,250, provided to the police department on Thursday by the Mission BBQ location on Veteran’s Parkway.

“We can not be thankful enough for this donation,” Clarksville Police said in a post.

