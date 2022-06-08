Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Drier and cooler air moving in

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Areas of fog possible overnight
  • More showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday
  • Pleasant weekend forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The front has passed with cooler, drier air moving in. Look for overnight lows in the lower 60s in the core of the city with some patchy fog possible.

A few clouds are on the way Thursday morning before gradually clearing out by Thursday afternoon. It will be a beautiful day overall, with low humidity and highs in the 70s and 80s.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday with a 70% chance of rain and thunder. Highs will be limited to the 70s for most.

We’ll dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s for Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday.

The warm weather continues to build into next week with a stretch of 90 degree days possible. Add scattered thunderstorms and you get typical Ohio Valley summertime weather!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

