Jeffersontown police catch two mail theft suspects

Brandon King, 20, (left) and Angel Allen Martin, 23, were arrested June 8, 2022 by...
Brandon King, 20, (left) and Angel Allen Martin, 23, were arrested June 8, 2022 by Jeffersontown police in connection with thefts of mail matter from USPS collection boxes.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway and Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested for stealing mail from USPS collection boxes and police learned they committed the crimes.

Brandon King, 20, and Angel Allen Martin, 23, were arrested early Wednesday by Jeffersontown police. Each man is charged with theft of mail matter, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police on foot and in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, assault of a police officer, and possession of a forged instrument.

Arrest reports said King and Martin were seen in a car at Taylorsville Road and Stony Brook Drive around 3:30 a.m. That car, a 2021 Toyota Corolla, had been identified as being involved in four previous thefts from postal collection boxes at the Jeffersontown Station, located at 3801 Billtown Road.

Officers found the car at Taylorsville and Cherian and began a traffic stop. They said the driver instead turned into oncoming traffic on Hurstbourne and drove off.

Police said the driver hit a Jeffersontown squad car, before another officer stopped the car. That’s when King, the driver, began to run.

Officers caught him and said they found him with a USPS Arrow Key, a master key mail carriers use to open blue collection boxes as well other collection boxes throughout the area. A recent USPS Inspector General’s report criticized the Postal Service’s management of those keys.

Police also found a large amount of mail in the car, as well as altered checks. They believe the mail had been stolen prior to the chase.

Neither King nor Martin are Kentucky residents, according to police, and had been staying at hotels while renting vehicles in the names of other people.

King and Martin are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning at the Hall of Justice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

