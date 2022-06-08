Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo receives sensory-inclusive certification

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
The Louisville Zoo announced it has been certified as a sensory-inclusive experience, providing guests with sensory issues a safe, accommodating location to visit and explore.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced it has been certified as a sensory-inclusive experience, providing guests with sensory issues a safe, accommodating location to visit and explore.

Through a partnership with national nonprofit KultureCity, the Louisville Zoo worked to make its programs and exhibits more sensory inclusive; including staff training to recognize guests with sensory needs, providing materials for guests overwhelmed with the environment and identifying quiet zones within the zoo.

Sensory sensitivities are often experienced by individuals with autism, PTSD, dementia, and other similar conditions. According to the zoo, overstimulation and noise are barriers that need to be overcome to provide a safe experience for sensitive guests.

With the certification obtained in May, the Louisville Zoo said it is better equipped to assist guests who may be overstimulated.

“We are proud to have earned this sensory inclusive certification through KultureCity,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Our dedicated team is determined to make the Louisville Zoo the safest, most inclusive, most engaging place for all of our guests to enjoy and learn about the amazing animals that share our wonderful world. This certification is an important step in our recognition of our neuro diverse visitors as we create a great experience for everyone!”

Families now have the option to download the free KultureCity app on the App Store or Google Play to know what sensory features are available within the Louisville Zoo and where to access them.

Guests can also learn more on the Louisville Zoo’s website.

