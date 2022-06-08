Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in accident involving dump truck

The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and forced off the road into an embankment.(Captain Ryan Houchen, PIO, Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLOYD County, Ind. (WAVE) - A Scott County man has died after his truck was struck from behind by a dump truck.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 64 West near the 120 mile marker, just west of the I-265 interchange. According to Floyd County police, the dump truck struck the rear of a GMC pickup, forcing it off the side of the road into an embankment.

The driver of the GMC pickup, William Brewer, 56, of Lexington, Ind., was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

