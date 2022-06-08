Man killed in accident involving dump truck

FLOYD County, Ind. (WAVE) - A Scott County man has died after his truck was struck from behind by a dump truck.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 64 West near the 120 mile marker, just west of the I-265 interchange. According to Floyd County police, the dump truck struck the rear of a GMC pickup, forcing it off the side of the road into an embankment.

The driver of the GMC pickup, William Brewer, 56, of Lexington, Ind., was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

