Man wounded in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition folllowing an early morning shooting.

According to Louisville Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital.

LMPD detectives are continuing the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.