Man wounded in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition folllowing an early morning shooting.
According to Louisville Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue around 2:45 a.m.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital.
LMPD detectives are continuing the investigation. No arrests have been made.
