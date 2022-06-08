Contact Troubleshooters
Man wounded in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a June 8, 2022 shooting in the 1500 block of...
Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a June 8, 2022 shooting in the 1500 block of Oleanda Ave.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition folllowing an early morning shooting.

According to Louisville Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital.

LMPD detectives are continuing the investigation. No arrests have been made.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

