Neighborhood concerned after 2 house fires, alleged break-ins near Harrods Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nervous residents near Harrods Creek are questioning if a strange man seen wearing only his underwear was responsible for two house fires and possible break-ins on Tuesday night.

Brian Easley said his wife pulled into their driveway on Wolf Pen Branch Road at 6 p.m. and encountered the man who was wearing only red briefs and was barefoot.

“She was saying, ‘why are you naked? What are you doing on our property?’” Easley said. “He said something to the extent of, ‘I lost my shirt in the river,’ and then he just made a run for it.”

As the man took off into the woods, Easley’s wife snapped a photo. It was one of several to eventually be shared by residents on social media after similar encounters.

Just up the hill from the Easley’s home, and about 2 hours later, Kentucky Republican Party Chairman Mack Brown and his wife Eileen came home to find their house burning.

According to Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS Major Mike Arth, the fire started around 9 p.m. on Avish Lane. Firefighters said the working fire was found on the second floor of the home.

Additional companies were called to assist, and the fire was under control in around 15 minutes.

Arth said one firefighter suffered an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital. He said the firefighter has been sent home and is recovering.

The Browns said they believe the fire was set deliberately by someone who broke in and damaged some of their belongings.

“We saw some odd drawers open, nothing taken, Mac Brown said.

“Things moved, nothing stolen,” Eileen Brown added.

Mac Brown said the intruder also damaged computers he had in his office.

Only hours later, Arth said Anchorage-Middletown Fire was called by police to respond to a second fire on the 4100 block of Woodstone Way just before 11 p.m.

Fire crews found heavy fire in the garage, which crews continued to work for several hours, Arth said.

No one was home at the time, and firefighters returned periodically to pour more water on the smoldering debris.

Louisville Arson was called to investigate the two fire incidents due to their close proximity, Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS confirmed.

With all this, over the course of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, there were multiple sightings reported on social media of the strange man in his underwear.

One picture of the man was taken at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on River Road.

The man was wrapped in a blanket acting disoriented, according to a witness.

