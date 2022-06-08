New Hurstbourne apartment complex planned across the street from Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some big projects are underway in Hurstbourne. A new Topgolf is well on its way to being finished later this year.

Now there’s a plan for some new development right across the street.

“It’s getting worse,” said one Hurstbourne neighbor. “I can be out there at 12 o’clock and I’m waiting 30 minutes in traffic.”

She spoke out at a city council meeting where they heard the proposal for the new development. She’s not the only one worried.

Folks who live right next to the proposed site are concerned that any sort of apartment complex is going to make their neighborhood a parking lot.

The plan is only in the first phase. It’s still years away from becoming a reality. The development company, NST, hasn’t even settled on a final design or layout.

“Nobody likes to sit in traffic, especially with gas prices the way they are,” Matt Ricketts, Vice President of NST said. “What this project does is it brings people closer to where they want to be. Entertainment districts like Topgolf, shopping centers, restaurants like Capital Grill that’s going in. We think that while some people are concerned about additional traffic, there’s always a traffic benefit to bringing these products closer together to the amenities. But it’s a legitimate concern.”

The current idea for these apartments includes about 10 buildings, around three stories high, along with some parking garages and amenities.

It would all go in a space that’s currently a field with a few soccer goals.

NST said they plan to go right up to the tree line and keep as many of those trees as possible. That also goes right up to the property lines of several residents.

This certainly is not the last time interested people can have their say.

There is a public meeting scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 at Hurstbourne Christian Church for anyone who has questions.

