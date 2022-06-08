Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested

Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.
Left: Taylor Smith. Right: Timothy Wilson.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant who wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to West Oregon Street just before 7 Wednesday morning for a nearly two-week-old baby who was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene, trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby to start breathing again.

The coroner says the baby is Wade Wilson. His autopsy is set for Thursday.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the baby’s mother, Taylor Smith.

Smith told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home.

According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

They say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Taylor Smith Mugshot
Taylor Smith Mugshot(WFIE)
Timothy Wilson Mugshot
Timothy Wilson Mugshot(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July

Latest News

Brandon King, 20, (left) and Angel Allen Martin, 23, were arrested June 8, 2022 by...
Jeffersontown police catch two mail theft suspects
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Chance Guthrie is accused of killing 14-year-old Darrin Thiele in April 2021.
Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The driver of a pickup truck died after his truck was hit from behind by a dump truck and...
Man killed in accident involving dump truck