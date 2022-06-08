Coroner releases name of newborn found not breathing, parents arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant who wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to West Oregon Street just before 7 Wednesday morning for a nearly two-week-old baby who was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene, trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby to start breathing again.

The coroner says the baby is Wade Wilson. His autopsy is set for Thursday.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the baby’s mother, Taylor Smith.

Smith told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home.

According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

They say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Taylor Smith Mugshot (WFIE)

Timothy Wilson Mugshot (WFIE)

