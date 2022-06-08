Resolution to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course withdrawn following new ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Repurposing Cherokee Park’s historic golf course has been put on hold following Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

A new ordinance was presented to the Parks and Sustainability Committee that would permit a manager without PGA pro certification to operate certain nine-hole golf courses, including the Cherokee Golf Course.

The amendment would allow the city to contact a person or entity employing a manager who demonstrates qualifications to manage a course, whether or not they have Pro or Entry-Level Pro certification.

The Parks and Sustainability Committee passed the resolution in a 6-1 vote, which will go up for a full vote in Metro Council on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, a proposal by the Olmsted Parks Conservancy was brought up to the city which would repurpose Cherokee Golf Course into a nature park. Other suggestions included converting the clubhouse into a restaurant and making Willow Pond a fishing spot.

Concerns about Cherokee Golf Course’s operation were raised, as before 2021, the golf course was reportedly unprofitable.

Cherokee Golf Course was also the only city course completely run by Louisville Parks and Recreation, while other courses in the city had an outside operator.

Following Tuesday’s vote for the new ordinance, three Metro Council members said they pulled their initial resolution for Cherokee Golf Course’s repurposing.

A statement was provided by Council Members Cassie Chambers Armstrong, Bill Hollander and David James.

“Today’s Parks and Sustainability Committee vote made it clear that our colleagues would prefer to issue another request for proposal (RFP) before deciding whether Cherokee Golf Course should be repurposed. We respect that decision.

We are concerned that moving forward with our resolution to approve Metro Parks’ request to repurpose the golf course before the RFP is complete could further complicate the process and produce inconsistent outcomes.

For that reason, we have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the resolution seeking to approve Parks’ request to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course.”

