Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Resolution to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course withdrawn following new ordinance

Area residents got their last chance to have input about the future of the Cherokee Park Golf...
Area residents got their last chance to have input about the future of the Cherokee Park Golf Course Monday night.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Repurposing Cherokee Park’s historic golf course has been put on hold following Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

A new ordinance was presented to the Parks and Sustainability Committee that would permit a manager without PGA pro certification to operate certain nine-hole golf courses, including the Cherokee Golf Course.

The amendment would allow the city to contact a person or entity employing a manager who demonstrates qualifications to manage a course, whether or not they have Pro or Entry-Level Pro certification.

The Parks and Sustainability Committee passed the resolution in a 6-1 vote, which will go up for a full vote in Metro Council on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, a proposal by the Olmsted Parks Conservancy was brought up to the city which would repurpose Cherokee Golf Course into a nature park. Other suggestions included converting the clubhouse into a restaurant and making Willow Pond a fishing spot.

Concerns about Cherokee Golf Course’s operation were raised, as before 2021, the golf course was reportedly unprofitable.

Cherokee Golf Course was also the only city course completely run by Louisville Parks and Recreation, while other courses in the city had an outside operator.

Following Tuesday’s vote for the new ordinance, three Metro Council members said they pulled their initial resolution for Cherokee Golf Course’s repurposing.

A statement was provided by Council Members Cassie Chambers Armstrong, Bill Hollander and David James.

“Today’s Parks and Sustainability Committee vote made it clear that our colleagues would prefer to issue another request for proposal (RFP) before deciding whether Cherokee Golf Course should be repurposed. We respect that decision.

We are concerned that moving forward with our resolution to approve Metro Parks’ request to repurpose the golf course before the RFP is complete could further complicate the process and produce inconsistent outcomes.

For that reason, we have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the resolution seeking to approve Parks’ request to repurpose Cherokee Golf Course.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Mt. Washington Police Department has taken a missing person report for 75-year-old Donna Crisp.
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old Mt. Washington woman found
George Hawley Cushman 6th, known as "Geo," was last seen around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.
13-year-old reported missing in Meade County
A man in his 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound on June 5, 2022 in the parking lot of a...
Man found shot to death in Shively parking lot

Latest News

NST presented a very-early rendering of what their apartment complex across from Topgolf could...
New Hurstbourne apartment complex planned across the street from Topgolf
The two districts said they have been working together for the last year to merge their...
Buechel Fire and EMS to merge into Fern Creek in July
The Louisville Zoo announced it has been certified as a sensory-inclusive experience, providing...
Louisville Zoo receives sensory-inclusive certification
Experts say most deer do not need to be "saved."
Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns