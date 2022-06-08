Contact Troubleshooters
Serial carjacking suspect arraigned

Fahad A. Alisawi, 20, of Louisville, is charged with one count of robbery and four counts of complicity to robbery in connection with a series of armed carjackings.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of armed carjackings in Louisville over a six day period.

Fahad A. Alisawi, 20, of Louisville, is charged with one count of robbery and four counts of complicity to robbery.

Louisville Metro police say Alisawi and a co-defendant are responsible for five carjacking that happened between May 27 and June 2. Two of the carjackings occurred in the 5300 block of Hames Trace. The others happened in the 5800 block of Lisa Court, the 5300 block of Governours Way and the 8600 block of Astrid Avenue.

An arrest report for Alisawi in connection with the first Hames Trace carjacking lists the co-defendant as Mauricio R. Diaz, 19, of Louisville. LMPD has not confirmed Diaz as being involved. The department says the second suspect is hospitalized and has not been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Alisawi was ordered held on a $250,000 cash bond during his arraignment at LMDC. The court appointed a public defender to represent him. Alisawi’s next court appearance is set for June 16 at the Hall of Justice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

