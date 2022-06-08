StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day 6/8

Quiet morning but the afternoon does look busy.

We will have (3) things happening today.

- Warm front pushing north with a few strong t-storms around lunch/early afternoon

- MCS (complex of t-storms) approaching quickly from the west basically along I-64

- Cold front pushing in around 10pm

We will likely see all through ideas merge together for a general stormy period that could feature some damaging winds, hail, lots of lightning and even a brief tornado. Flash flooding needs to be watched as well.

Once the cold front element is through, the severe threat ends.

