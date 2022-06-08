StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day 6/8
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Quiet morning but the afternoon does look busy.
We will have (3) things happening today.
- Warm front pushing north with a few strong t-storms around lunch/early afternoon
- MCS (complex of t-storms) approaching quickly from the west basically along I-64
- Cold front pushing in around 10pm
We will likely see all through ideas merge together for a general stormy period that could feature some damaging winds, hail, lots of lightning and even a brief tornado. Flash flooding needs to be watched as well.
Once the cold front element is through, the severe threat ends.
