Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day 6/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet morning but the afternoon does look busy.

We will have (3) things happening today.

- Warm front pushing north with a few strong t-storms around lunch/early afternoon

- MCS (complex of t-storms) approaching quickly from the west basically along I-64

- Cold front pushing in around 10pm

We will likely see all through ideas merge together for a general stormy period that could feature some damaging winds, hail, lots of lightning and even a brief tornado. Flash flooding needs to be watched as well.

Once the cold front element is through, the severe threat ends.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man
Jeffersonville Fire Department
Man rescued after falling 30 feet into southern Indiana quarry
The increase is one of the highest toll rate increases since the tolls were put into place back...
RiverLink increasing toll rates 8.3% starting in July
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Louisville Metro police investigate the scene of a June 8, 2022 shooting in the 1500 block of...
Man wounded in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 6/8
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 6/8
Wages are rising faster than at any time since the mid- 1980s. Also, a local company is front...
Your Money: Brown-Forman quarterly report, Wages rising, School safety tech, Consumer credit surges
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Tracking strong thunderstorms later today